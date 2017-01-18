Alcona County Library Harrisville Branch Upgrades to LED Lights

The Alcona County Library Harrisville Branch will be getting some new upgrades soon. The Harrisville Library is replacing florescent lighting with LED lighting.

Library Director, Denise Bearre said the new upgrades will help save energy, and money while improving library visits for readers. Bearre hopes to get the project started some time in April, but with proposals and contracts; the project may start in the fall.

Bearre said the new lighting would help light up labels so that readers can find books more easily, and enjoy their visit to the library.

“It will be upgrading our 20 year building, we’re also upgrading the lights in our Lincoln building. It will save energy, so hopefully it will help us save cost in the future. Currently our lighting is upward facing so it lights up the ceiling and then it bounces down, and it’s difficult to see the labels of the books at the bottom on the floor level on the bottom shelf. (So the new lights) will be brighter, and should light up those labels that our population have not been able to read,” Bearre said.

The Harrisville Library will also be placing channels in the floor to add electrical outlets for laptop users.

Other improvements included a new steel roof that was installed last year.