Alcona Co. Sheriff’s Office Still Investigating Restaurant Fire

Over the weekend a fire at the Iron Skillet Restaurant in Lincoln left the building with major damages. According to the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened around 2:40 Sunday morning.

WBKB News previously reported that a burglary took place at the restaurant back on August 17th. Deputy Robert Clink said the office is currently investigating the scene to see if both of the incidents are linked together.

“Right now I can’t say, the investigation is still ongoing. The Michigan State Police and fire investigators are supposed to meet me with the k–9,” deputy Clink said.

Deputy Clink also said that updates could be revealed as early as Tuesday, but it could also take weeks.

“It really depends on the insurance company. We have to notify the insurance companies that are involved too. They send out their investigators too, and we have to go there with them, so it could take maybe a couple of weeks,” he added.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. The Alcona County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Fire Department were both assisted by the Mikado, Harrisville, Barton County and South Shore Fire Departments.

