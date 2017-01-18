AHS Science Olympiad Team Takes Home 3rd Place at 19th Annual Clio High School Competition

The Alpena High School Science Olympiad Team competed against 30 teams from 20 schools and landed 3rd place at the 19th Annual Clio High School Competition.

Saturday the Olympiad Team competed in a number of events including the towers event, and the helicopter event. Students who compete in the tournament study topics that might not be covered within their normal school curriculum. Some of the tournament activities included problem solving, hands on projects, and designs.

Team coach, Melissa Doubek said the extracurricular educational program encourages her students to become future scientists, engineers and more, while building teamwork skills. Doubek said she’s very proud that her students took home 3rd place.

“We were very excited about the 3rd place finish. We had so many snow days right before and it was right before the tournament so we weren’t sure if we were prepared. The kids worked hard, and they scored in all 23 events, and had respectable places as far as finishes so we ended up with that 3rd place team trophy which is very exciting.” Doubek said.

The Alpena High School Science Olympiad Team will be taking on another competition on Saturday February 11th where they will compete against 40 teams from across the state.

The team hopes to move on to compete in the regional competition in March.