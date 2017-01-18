ACC’s Concrete Technology Program Celebrates 50 Years

Alpena Community College’s Concrete Technology Program celebrated 50 years on Friday afternoon. Alumni, students, faculty, and friends gathered to talk about the success of the program and talk about the past and future. Several key-note speakers including ACC President Don MacMaster and CEO of Besser Kevin Curtis. The program has had over 600 students graduate and find jobs easily due to such a strong alumni connection throughout the world. The concrete tech program is world-renowned and attracts student from all over the Northeast Michigan area.