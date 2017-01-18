ACC Holds Boot Camp for Anyone Interested in Welding and Cutting Automation

Alpena Community College is still busy despite being out for the summer. The Welding and Cutting Automation Department hosted a weeklong manufacturing boot camp to anyone interested in learning more about the job of welding and cutting automation’s.

“Manufacturing is very different from what it use to be years ago. So our opportunity to introduce people in our community to advance manufacturing techniques, and equipment that’s available to them and used in the field is very, very valuable to our community members,” TAACCCT Grant Director, Dawn Stone said.

When it comes to welding, and other manufacturing jobs within the Alpena area there is a high demand for employment, which is a plus for the economy.

“There is a lot here. It makes me feel really good about the economy to see people working. It makes me feel really good about Alpena as well. There’s work here. You go right out of high school, and move on to ACC, and boot camp, you have interviews with people that have these big companies. It’s a great safe way of entering the job market with some support for something that you make have never done before, for support for going into the full time labor force,” Student and Sliversmith, Betsy Lehndorff said.

Stone said the key to boot camps at ACC is for future students to make sure they are ready to make commitments to their career choice.

“Employment is a big commitment, education is a big commitment, so what better opportunity is it to get a taste of a piece before you decide what aspect you want to work for basically or potentially for the rest of your life,” Stone added.