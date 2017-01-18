ACC Holds Annual Science Olympiad Region 2 Over the Weekend

Alpena Community College was the host of the annual Science Olympiad, featuring high school and junior high school students from the region.

Science Olympiad is an educational program with a mission to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. The students competed in over 36 events for a chance to move on to the state tournament next month.

Co-Director of region two, Kim Montague said the event is special because it teaches kids that they don’t have to be an athlete to have friendly competition.

“I think many times as students grow up all they see in the news is the big sports star, and so we kind of want to show these students that sports maybe aren’t their thing, and show them that you can go just as far with science, technology, and math. It gives them a sense of competition, because those are areas in a lot of times your not going to compete… it’s just something that you learn in school. So this is their day to shine and their day to compete,” Montague said.

The 2017 state tournament will take place on Saturday, April 29th at Michigan State University. The top 60 high school and the top 60 middle school teams from each region will compete for their chance to represent Michigan in the national tournament at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.