The Alpena Community College Education Program is offering something new. The college will be introducing a class on New Veggie Adventures. The class will be held this Tuesday, September 12th from 5:30 until 7:30 pm.

This class will be a way for interested students and residents of Alpena to learn new simple methods of preparing vegetable meals. For more information or to register please contact the Alpena Volunteer Center at 989–358–7271 before the class begins.