AAA Reveals Major Travels for Michiganders for the Holidays

According to AAA of Michigan, nearly 3.5 million Michiganders will travel during the Christmas and new years holidays.

That is a 2.5 percent increase then last year.

President and CEO of AAA, Joseph J. Richardson jr. advised travelers to get their vehicles inspected before getting on the road.

Richardson Jr. said AAA members should look for a facility that displays the triple a approved auto repair sign to ‘ensure a trustworthy inspection.’

Other safety tips while traveling includes wearing a seatbelt, driving slow and sober, and making sure you’re not distracted while behind the wheel.

Increases have been linked to additional consumer spending, improvements in the labor market and increases in wages.

AAA also revealed that over 180,000 Michiganders would choose to fly during the holidays.