A Few Tips To A Healthier 2017

Tomorrow is New Years Eve and that means you’ve probably already started planning your New Years Resolution.

According to TIME Magazine one of the most popular resolutions deals with becoming healthier in the New Year.

However that very same list also details how weight loss resolutions are the most commonly broken New Years Resolution.

Owner of the Performance Locker Casey Stutzman is looking to help people set ambitious, but achievable resolutions for a healthier new year.

He says one of the most effective ways to reach your healthy goal is to focus on small, sustainable changes that will add up over time – Things as simple as sitting less, or attempting to spend 15 minutes outside for three or four days a week.

But Stutzman says the biggest thing is, motivation.

“If there’s a strong reason, and a passion behind why you’re doing that thing, or trying to change those behaviors, you’re able to get through the hard times. If you’re only doing it because the calendar says January first…that’s not enough to get you through the rough times. So I think, first and foremost, really, really, really look at what do you want, and why.”

If you’re looking to start off 2017 on a healthier note, contact Casey Stutzman and the rest of the Performance Locker team at 989–884–1702 to learn more.