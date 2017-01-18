8th Graders ‘Transitioning to High School’ Parent Informational Meeting to be Held Wednesday, February 8th

Parents of 8th graders are reminded that their students will be bringing home 9th grade materials on Monday, February 6th.

A ‘Transitioning to High School’ parent informational session will be held on Wednesday, February 8th from 6 to 7 pm in the Cafetorium at Thunder Bay Junior High to help parents prepare their child for high school.

For more information, parents are asked to contact Alpena High School “E-House” Principal, Romeo Bourdage at 989–358–5217.

Another meeting will be set up for All Saints and Immanuel Lutheran students in the future.