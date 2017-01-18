8th Graders get a Glimpse of Their Future Thanks to the CTE Program During February’s Career and Technical Education Month

8th graders from Thunder Bay Junior High School got a glimpse of their future on Thursday while touring Alpena High School for the Career and Technical Education Expo.

With over 12 programs including cosmetology, drafting, marketing, and more, CTE allows students to possibly gain college credits, receive an associate’s degree and more.

Thursday’s expo was part of February’s Career and Technical month.

Director, Joyce McCoy said the CTE Program is unique because it helps students understand what they may want to do as a career choice before spending money for college.

“Then you’re going to know what you want to do when you go to college. Most of our programs will give you some college credit ahead of time, and so it helps you get a head start on those that are just starting their career and going to college. It’s also important so kids find out what they don’t want to do, and I think that’s important for kids too, so parents aren’t paying for a college education or kids aren’t working hard and find out this is not a career I don’t’ want to do,” McCoy said.

The CTE Program has been up and running for over 50 years. McCoy said that the program is up to date.

McCoy thanks the community for their continued support in helping students with their future career choices.