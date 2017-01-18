Alpena, MichiganLocal Weather Alerts
6th Annual Hubbard Lake Triathlon Challenges Locals

Posted By: Skubie Mageza August 7, 2017

The Hubbard Lake triathlon has grown into a fine tuned event that attracts local athletes to participate in a tough physical challenge. Contestants swim, bike and run long distances to challenge themselves at the highest possible level.The Hubbard Lake triathlon has grown into a fine tuned event that attracts local athletes to participate in a tough physical challenge. Contestants swim, bike and run long distances to challenge themselves at the highest possible level. WBKB sports caught up with the athletes before and during the race.

