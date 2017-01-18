69-year-old man charged with murder of Kelsi Barrie

A 69–year–old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Kelsie Barrie. The 20–year–old Hillman woman was found stabbed to death on Wednesday night in a home in Rust Township.

Investigators quickly developed 69–year–old Harold Morgan as their prime suspect, and located him…arriving to his home at around 8:30 pm that evening. Troopers detained and transported the man to the Alpena post, where he was interviewed by detectives and placed under arrest for the murder of Kelsie Barrie.

“The detectives had enough information and evidence from the scene that they had gathered that they lodged him in the Montmorency County jail on the murder charge,” said Lt. Grimshaw of MSP – Alpena post.

Harold Morgan was arraigned today by video on a single charge of homicide/open murder. WBKB will continue keeping you updated with the latest.