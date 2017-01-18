4th write-in candidate for Alpena City Council

As elections quickly approach, a 4th write–in candidate has joined the ranks to compete for a seat on Alpena’s city council. Thomas Vanduinen hopes to use his business background to address infrastructure problems in the city.

The Flint native moved to the area in 1977 and has enjoyed Alpena ever since. If elected, he believes his work as a general contractor, completing airport–related special projects for the FAA, will shape the way he addresses budget concerns as a council member.

“The difference between myself and everybody else on the council is that they have never been in business for themselves. They have never used their own money, and so there are some lessons that are learned when it’s your checkbook on the line,” says Vanduinen.

Conservative spending and a focus on infrastructure problems including roads, sewage and water will see priority focus if he is elected to the council.

“To go into litigation or try to extort money or sock it to our township friends, instead of working something out is a real strong issue for me that I think they’ve just gone down the wrong path,” says the candidate.

If elected, working out a compromise between the township and city over the ongoing water and sewage litigation will receive much of the candidate’s attention. Vanduinen is one of four write-in candidates competing for the two open seats on city council, along with incumbent Cindy Johnson. Elections will be held November 7th.