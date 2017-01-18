As the weather cools off and fall begins to set in, opportunities to enjoy live music become increasingly rare. But this weekend will be a great time to listen to some tunes and enjoy the great outdoors, at the 4th annual Thunder Bay Folk Festival.

Festivities kick off Friday at noon at the antique tractor and steam engine grounds on French road, north of Alpena. Folk musicians from all over will play from three different stages throughout the weekend, but organizers are placing a special emphasis on Michigan talent.

“We’re getting musical acts from all over Michigan, and some beyond Michigan mainly for the purpose to give local people a chance to see some of these acts. There’s a lot of talent around Michigan, and we just want to showcase them here,” says festival VP Jeff Shea.

The Thunder Bay Folk Festival has been making its appearance in Alpena for three years now, so for its fourth year organizers have planned something special.

“New this year we’ve got a big country band for our headline. Stolen Horses, a band out of southern Michigan. Just a high energy country rock band that I think is really going to get the crowd dancing,” says Shea.

Festival-goers can also enjoy over 20 different workshops and crafts, ranging from beginner’s ukulele lessons, to crafting driftwood wind chimes. Tickets for a weekend pass are $40 in advance…or $50 at the gate. You can pick them up at Joel’s Guitar Shop, Neiman’s Family Market, or visit their website at: www.thunderbayfolksociety.com.

Organizers are also offering a local discount on Saturday night. Starting at 7pm, residents can purchase admission tickets for just $10 to enjoy an evening of folk music.