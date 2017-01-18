Besser Museum To Host “Night At The Museum” Event Featuring An Exclusive Exhibit

Besser museum will be hosting their “Night At The Museum” event next week. Their main attraction will take you on an interesting journey that you won’t forget!

The planetarium show “Oasis In Space” will make you think you’re actually in space, but you’ll be right at Besser museum.

It’s a startling and beautiful voyage that takes the audience through the universe, galaxy, and solar system in search of a key ingredient for life on earth– water.

“We will be offering three showings starting with one at six, sevinish, and then one at eight. There’s no reservations- this is a free event,” says Christine Witulskie, Executive Director at Besser Museum.

There is limited space for each show, with only 52 seats. If you miss a specific show time, you can always come back and get tickets for a later one.

“If you pick up a ticket for a later show head on over to the Thunder Bay Marine Sanctuary and enjoy some of their activities, and just get back in time for your show here at the Besser Museum,” says Besser.

The event will take place on Monday, April 10th from 6pm until 8pm.