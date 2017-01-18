2000 Books Must Go! Friends of Library Holds Annual Used Book Sale

If you love books, this deal is for you. The Alpena County Library is currently hosting it’s 27th Annual Used Book Sale for locals to grab their favorite books.

Early birds were able to grab their choice of fiction, non–fiction, cook books, classical and more thanks to the ‘Friends of the Alpena County Public Library.’

It usually takes the organization around 2 to 3 months along with volunteer staff to organize all of the books. President of ‘Friends of the Alpena County Library’ said reading is the key tool that is needed in life.

Funds made during the book sale goes towards helping kids within the Alpena community. Reading isn’t only therapeutic; it’s also a way for people to continue to stay motivated.

There are over 2000 books for sale. The used book sale will continue on until Saturday and end at 3 pm.