20-Year-Old Alpena Man Busted in North Carolina for Sex Charges

A 20–year–old fugitive has been busted in North Carolina for felony sex charges originating in Alpena.

According to Whispering Pines Police Department in North Carolina, 20–year–old Nicholas Edward Skaluba was arrested on July 6th for a Michigan warrant out for his arrest.

Skaluba was placed in handcuffs for two counts of felony, criminal sexual conduct, in the first degree, and two counts of felony controlled substance delivery to commit criminal sexual conduct.

According to Whispering Pines Police Department’s Chief Domonic Campbell, Skaluba had been staying in North Carolina with his mother, after moving from Alpena, and was arrested at her home.

“His mother lives in North Carolina, and his father is in Michigan. He wasn’t staying in Michigan and had moved to North Carolina recently. Michigan put out that warrant for the arrest. We were getting the run around for a couple of days until we finally got our hands on him. We think he knew that we were looking for him and the parents finally told him you know you need to come back home and get this taken care of,” Campbell explained.

Skaluba appeared in Moore County District Court yesterday for extradition proceedings. Skaluba’s next court date is scheduled for July 26th. The 20–year–old is currently out on a $150,000 bond.

A decision has not been made as to when he will return to Alpena to face his charges.