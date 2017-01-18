2 Men Arrested in Connection with Hale Murder

One person was charged with murder and another man was arraigned yesterday, in connection with the slaying of a 72-year old Northern Michigan man. The body of Roger Lee Knickerbocker was found in a shallow grave behind his home in Hale last Thursday.

Police described the scene inside of the home as very violent with lots of blood. 20-year old Daniel J. Olar was charged with Knickerbocker’s murder. Police say that both he and the victim had known each other for quite some time. Just yesterday a second man was charged with being an accessory after that murder. 24-year old Christopher R. Grinnell of Bay City.

The judge set a $1 million dollar cash–surety bond. Both Grinnel and Olar are to appear for probable cause hearings on Tuesday. Investigator’s say Knickerbocker was killed on or around August 3rd. He was a convicted sex offender, but it is unknown whether or not that played a role in his death. Forensic testing is currently being done to see how Knickerbocker was murdered, but investigators do say several methods were used.