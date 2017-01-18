12-Year-Old Alpena Girl Recovery After Bike Accident

A 12–year–old Alpena girl is currently in recovery after a bike accident over the weekend. According to the Alpena Police, a bike and a vehicle accident happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Miller and Commercial Street.

Officers learned that the 12–year–old was riding her bike on Commercial Street when her brakes failed to work. Unable to stop, the girl headed into the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driving on Miller Street.

The 12–year–old was transported by ambulance to MidMichigan Health ER where she received treatment. Sources revealed that she is expected to be OK and will return home soon.