12 ACC Students Successfully Complete the First Unmanned Aerial Systems Drone Pilot Course

12 students at Alpena Community College have successfully completed the first Unmanned Aerial Systems Drone Pilot Course. The students completed 16 hours of classroom time and 2 hours of hands on training within a four–week period.

During the training the ACC students learned about UAS regulations, the national airspace system, weather, loading performance, and operations. Grant Director, Dawn Stone said she is excited to see how the students will use the technology with their future employers.

“This class of utility tech students is so ground breaking…because the utility tech students will actually be able to test for the FAA exam and upon successful completion of the exam they will be able to take that technology to an industry. They will be able to go to an employer that uses drone technology, where some of the employers may not have someone who knows how to or is certified to fly a drone. So their on the cutting edge,” Stone said.

The course allowed students to prepare for the Remote Pilot Exam, which will take place next week and the following week. Stone said she is positive the entire class will pass the exam.