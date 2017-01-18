11th Avenue Closed

Starting Monday, June 12th, crews will begin reconstructing a section of 11th Avenue, between Park Street and Washington Avenue.

As a result, 11th Avenue between Washington Avenue to Park Street will be closed to all traffic. Signage and barricades will be present to guide traffic around the construction site, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Residents will have to park on side streets.

This project also includes new water and sewer lines as well as curbs and gutters. It is expected to take nine weeks to complete, unless weather or construction delays occur.